Spurs, Newcastle and Bournemouth target Feyenoord star

Tottenham, Newcastle United and Bournemouth are all reportedly keen on Brazilian winger Igor Paixao.

Paixao impressed for Feyenoord against AC Milan on Wednesday, scoring the winner against the Italian giants.

Both Newcastle United and Bournemouth had scouts in Rotterdam to look at the highly-rated 24-year-old winger, according to The Sun.

The winger also made an assists in Feyenoord’s 3-3 draw with Premier League giants Manchester City earlier this season.

Spurs have also made checks on Paixao and it is reported that the player is keen on a move to the Premier League in the summer.

Igor Paixao joined Dutch side Feyenoord in a £25 million deal from Brazilian side Coritiba in 2022.