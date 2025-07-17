Exclusive: Borussia Dortmund prepare bid for Newcastle Utd, Man Utd, Spurs, Brentford and Aston Villa target

Borussia Dortmund are stepping up their interest in FC Copenhagen’s Victor Froholdt and are now believed to be lining up a formal bid for the highly rated Danish midfielder.

Ontheminute.com understands that Dortmund view the 19-year-old as a long-term investment and a potential key figure in their midfield rebuild.

The Bundesliga club have tracked Froholdt closely over the past year and are now ready to test Copenhagen’s resolve with an opening offer.

With Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Brentford and Aston Villa all circling, Dortmund are keen to move quickly to avoid being dragged into a bidding war.

Froholdt, under contract until 2028, is seen as one of Denmark’s most promising prospects.

FC Copenhagen are reportedly holding out for a record fee, knowing that interest from Europe’s elite continues to rise as the summer window heats up.