Exclusive: Newcastle Utd join Man Utd, Spurs, Brentford and Aston Villa in race for Danish talent

FC Copenhagen’s emerging star Victor Froholdt is firmly on the radar of several top Premier League clubs – and Newcastle United are the latest side to enter the race.

Manchester United, Tottenham, Brentford and Aston Villa have all shown concrete interest in the talented 19-year-old and Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle are now also monitoring the situation closely.

Froholdt, who has impressed with his versatility in midfield and ability to operate both centrally and out wide, continues to attract attention with each performance.

Sources indicate that Brentford are actively pushing for a move, while United, Spurs, and Villa have also dispatched scouts.

Newcastle’s interest adds further fuel to growing speculation, as the Magpies aim to strengthen their midfield with promising young talent.

Froholdt, capped at senior level for Denmark, is tied to Copenhagen until 2028, but with Bundesliga giants also circling, a summer bidding war looks increasingly likely.