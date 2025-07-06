Man Utd make shock move for Newcastle, Leeds Utd and West Ham target

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United are reportedly making a shock move to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer following his exit from Everton.

The 28-year-old striker is being considered as a potential squad addition by new manager Ruben Amorim, who is reshaping the Red Devils’ attacking options this summer.

England international striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin
England international striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Photo by Shutterstock.

United have already signed Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and launched a £62.5 million bid for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

With several current attackers, including Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, facing uncertain futures, Calvert-Lewin could be brought in as a cost-effective option.

According to The Sun, United have contacted the former Everton star to discuss a possible switch to Old Trafford.

The club reportedly values his experience and versatility, with a performance-based contract being considered to suit both sides.

Calvert-Lewin’s injury history remains a concern, but United see potential value in the deal in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Newcastle United, Leeds United and West Ham United have also been linked with a move for the highly-rated striker.

