Man Utd make shock move for Newcastle, Leeds Utd and West Ham target

Manchester United are reportedly making a shock move to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer following his exit from Everton.
The 28-year-old striker is being considered as a potential squad addition by new manager Ruben Amorim, who is reshaping the Red Devils’ attacking options this summer.
United have already signed Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and launched a £62.5 million bid for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.
With several current attackers, including Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, facing uncertain futures, Calvert-Lewin could be brought in as a cost-effective option.
According to The Sun, United have contacted the former Everton star to discuss a possible switch to Old Trafford.
The club reportedly values his experience and versatility, with a performance-based contract being considered to suit both sides.
Calvert-Lewin’s injury history remains a concern, but United see potential value in the deal in the 2025 summer transfer window.
Newcastle United, Leeds United and West Ham United have also been linked with a move for the highly-rated striker.