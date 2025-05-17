Exclusive: Premier League giants tracking Danish star amid transfer buzz

FC Copenhagen’s rising star Victor Froholdt is attracting serious interest from several Premier League heavyweights.

Ontheminute.com understands that the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham, Brentford and Aston Villa are keen on the young Dane.

The 19-year-old midfielder has impressed with his dynamic displays and versatility, featuring both centrally and on the right flank.

According to sources, Brentford are actively pursuing the Danish international, while Manchester United and Spurs have sent scouts to monitor his progress. Aston Villa have also joined the race as they look to bolster their midfield options with emerging talent.

Victor Froholdt, who made his senior Denmark debut earlier this year, is under contract with FC Copenhagen until 2028. However, with major European clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bayer Leverkusen also circling, a bidding war could erupt this summer.

Copenhagen reportedly rejected approaches last year but are now aiming for a record sale in the 2025 summer transfer window, with Froholdt’s stock rising rapidly across Europe.