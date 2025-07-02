Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle, Man Utd and Spurs target signs new Everton deal

England international centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has signed a new five-year contract with Everton.

The new contract will keep the 23-year-old defender at Everton until the summer of 2030.

Branthwaite joined Everton from hometown club Carlisle United back in January 2020 and has developed into a key player for the club.

Branthwaite told EvertonTV: “I’m over the moon. It’s been something we’ve been talking about since the end of the season and to get it signed now is something I’m really excited about.

“The trust the Club’s put in me and how many games I’ve played over the past two seasons has made it quite an easy decision for me to stay and to keep progressing as a player.

“I know the Club. I feel loved by the players – we’ve got a good group here – and the fans. Over the past few years, I’ve seen the impact the fans have on us as a team and how much it means to them. And, obviously, with the new stadium we’ve got here, the new ownership and the new manager, it’s an exciting project and it’s something I want to be part of.

“Moving to the new stadium together and having that first game at home is something we’re all looking forward to. We want to go again and push for a good season.”

On Branthwaite’s new deal, Everton manager David Moyes said: “We’re delighted Jarrad has committed his future to us. He is still only 23 and his best years are hopefully still ahead of him.

“We believe he can have a huge role to play in an exciting new era at the Football Club.”

Branthwaite has previously been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Earlier this season it was expected that the defender would leave the Toffees in the 2025 summer transfer window.