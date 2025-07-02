Mason Mount transfer odds: Will Mount join West Ham, Aston Villa, Newcastle Utd, Spurs or Nottingham Forest this summer?

Mason Mount’s future at Manchester United remains uncertain, and the football transfer betting markets are reflecting growing speculation around a potential summer move.

Mount endured an injury-hit first season at Old Trafford, managing just a handful of appearances after his £55 million move from Chelsea.

With competition for places intensifying under manager Ruben Amorim, several clubs have been linked with a swoop for the 26-year-old midfielder.

According to the latest football transfer odds, both West Ham and Aston Villa are priced at 7.00 to be Mount’s next club.

Newcastle United, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and even a move to Serie A — listed as “Any Italian Club” — are all available at 9.00. A sensational return to Chelsea is less likely, with odds of 11.00.

Mount’s situation will likely become clearer as pre-season progresses, but for now, punters are closely watching this developing saga in the football transfer betting market.