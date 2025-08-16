Exclusive: Birmingham join race for Man Utd starlet

Birmingham City have entered the race to sign Manchester United youngster Harry Amass on loan this summer.

Ontheminute.com understands that Birmingham have joined the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town in the race for Amass.

The 18-year-old left-back is attracting attention from around 15 clubs across the Championship and Europe, as reported by the Athletic.

Amass, who joined United from Watford in 2023, has impressed coaches at Carrington with his technical quality and attacking instincts.

Harry Amass made his senior debut last season and was named the club’s Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year in May.

United are expected to sanction a loan move to ensure regular first-team football, with game time a decisive factor in his next destination.

Birmingham’s late entry could add further competition in what is shaping up to be a fierce battle for his signature.