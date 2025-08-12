Exclusive: Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Ipswich target Manchester United youngster

Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town are among the clubs showing interest in taking Manchester United starlet Harry Amass on loan this summer.

Ontheminute.com understands that all three clubs are considering a move for the young defender before the window closes.

The 18-year-old left-back is attracting attention from around 15 clubs across the Championship and Europe, as reported by the Athletic.

Manchester United look to secure the best development move for the highly-rated prospect.

Harry Amass joined United from Watford in 2023 and has impressed staff at Carrington with his technical ability and attacking flair.

He made his senior debut last season and was named the club’s Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year in May.

The Red Devils are expected to send him out temporarily to gain regular first-team experience, with game time a key factor in deciding his next destination.