AC Milan make €38m bid for Man Utd, Leeds, Brighton, Fulham, West Ham and Nottingham Forest target

AC Milan have reportedly made a massive €38 million bid for Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari.

Belgian transfer guru Sacha Tavolieri reports on his X account that the Italian side have tabled a €33 million bid with €5 million in addons for the Club Brugge midfielder.

Jashari is reportedly keen on a move to AC Milan and the Italian side is desperate to land the Swiss midfielder, according to Tavolieri.

Earlier this month reports suggested that Manchester United had held talks with representatives of the 22-year-old over a summer move.

The report also suggested that Fulham and West Ham were also interested in the midfielder.

Jashari has previously also attracted attention from Nottingham Forest following a stellar campaign in Belgium, where he was named the league’s Best Player of the Season.

Leeds United and Brighton have previously also been reported to be monitoring Jashari’s situation closely, with both clubs keen to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the upcoming season.

Ardon Jashari impressed with three goals and four assists in 35 league appearances and played a key role in Club Brugge’s run to the Champions League Round of 16.