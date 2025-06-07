Exclusive: Leeds United and Brighton join race for Club Brugge star

Leeds United and Brighton have entered the race to sign Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari, adding further Premier League interest in the Swiss star.

The 22-year-old has already attracted attention from Manchester United and Nottingham Forest following a stellar campaign in Belgium, where he was named the league’s Best Player of the Season.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds and Brighton are now monitoring Jashari’s situation closely, with both clubs keen to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the upcoming season.

Ardon Jashari impressed with three goals and four assists in 35 league appearances and played a key role in Club Brugge’s run to the Champions League Round of 16.

With interest also coming from Juventus, PSG and AC Milan, the competition for his signature is heating up fast in the 2025 summer transfer window.

A summer move to the Premier League looks increasingly likely for the talented defensive midfielder.