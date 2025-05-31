Exclusive: Man Utd and Nottingham Forest eye Albanian star

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest are among the clubs keeping close tabs on Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Albanian international has enjoyed a standout season, earning the award for Best Player in the Belgian Pro League after notching three goals and four assists in 35 appearances.

Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari. Photo by Shutterstock.

Jashari’s performances in both domestic and European competitions have drawn attention across Europe, with reports of Premier League interest.

While Tottenham have also been linked, Ontheminute.com understands that United and Forest are especially keen, seeing the defensive midfielder as a valuable addition to their squads.

Ardon Jashari was a key figure in Brugge’s run to the Champions League Round of 16 and helped secure a second-place league finish.

With clubs like Juventus and PSG also reportedly circling, his future could spark a competitive bidding war in the 2025 summer transfer window.