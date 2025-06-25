Man Utd hold talks with representatives of AC Milan, Leeds, Brighton, Fulham, West Ham and Nottingham Forest target

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with the representatives of Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari.

The Manchester Evening News reports of United’s talks, while also stating that Italian giants AC Milan have already tabled a €30 million bid for the highly-rated midfielder.

The report states that Fulham and West Ham also have the 22-year-old placed high on their list of potential summer targets.

Jashari has previously also attracted attention from Nottingham Forest following a stellar campaign in Belgium, where he was named the league’s Best Player of the Season.

Leeds United and Brighton have previously also been reported to be monitoring Jashari’s situation closely, with both clubs keen to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the upcoming season.

Ardon Jashari impressed with three goals and four assists in 35 league appearances and played a key role in Club Brugge’s run to the Champions League Round of 16.