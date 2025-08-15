Manchester United eye Sporting star as Baleba alternative

Manchester United are ready to switch their focus to Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand if they fail to land Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Denmark and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to The Sun, United see the 26-year-old Denmark international as a cheaper option, with a deal expected to cost less than half of Baleba’s £120million valuation.

Hjulmand, a key figure under current United boss Ruben Amorim during their time together in Lisbon, has impressed as Sporting’s holding midfielder since joining from Lecce in 2023.

The Portuguese champions could be open to selling for around £58m, despite his £68m release clause.

Baleba remains the first choice, but competition from Manchester City and Brighton’s reluctance to sell could push United towards Hjulmand, whose leadership and tactical familiarity make him a strong fit for Amorim’s system.