Wrexham agree deal for Nottingham Forest star – but wage demands delay move

Wrexham have agreed a club-record £5 million deal to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

The ambitious Championship newcomers are eager to bring in top-flight quality as they prepare for life in the second tier.

However, the move is currently in doubt due to a stumbling block over O’Brien’s wages. The midfielder’s current salary at Forest is significantly higher than what Wrexham are offering.

According to The Sun, Forest are ready to cash in on the 26-year-old, but the Dragons must raise their wage offer to seal the transfer in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Backed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham have already signed Ryan Hardie and Danny Ward this summer, but O’Brien would be their biggest coup yet.