Sunderland join race for Wolves, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target

Sunderland have reportedly joined the race to sign Georgian international striker Georges Mikautadze from Lyon this summer.

Footmercato reports that the Black Cats are looking to take advantage of the situation that Lyon have been relegated to Ligue 2 because of their financial troubles.

The 24-year-old is expected to leave the club and could be interested in a move to the newly promoted Premier League club.

Wolves, West Ham and Crystal Palace have previously been reported to be interested in the highly-rated striker.

Mikautadze impressed for Lyon last season, scoring 17 goals and picking up nine assists.

Mikautadze has previously also been strongly linked with Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, before he joined Lyon from Metz last summer.