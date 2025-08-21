Derby County make third bid for Watford, Southampton, Sunderland, Bologna, Atalanta and Hamburger SV target

Derby County have submitted a third bid for Sturm Graz right-back Max Johnston as they step up their efforts to land the Scotland international.

According to Sky Sports News, the improved package is believed to be worth £2m plus add-ons, after two earlier bids were rejected.

Derby face stiff competition for the 21-year-old, who has also been linked with Watford, Southampton, Sunderland, Bologna, Atalanta and Hamburger SV.

Max Johnston has become a key figure at Sturm Graz since joining from Motherwell in 2023, winning back-to-back Austrian titles and making over 60 senior appearances.

He recently scored in a 3-1 win over Ried and is preparing for the second leg of Graz’s Champions League play-off against Bodo/Glimt.

The full-back has also broken into the Scotland setup, earning his first senior caps this year.