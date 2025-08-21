Derby County make third bid for Watford, Southampton, Sunderland, Bologna, Atalanta and Hamburger SV target

Derby County, Pride Park Stadium
Derby County, Pride Park Stadium. Photo by Shutterstock.

Derby County have submitted a third bid for Sturm Graz right-back Max Johnston as they step up their efforts to land the Scotland international.

According to Sky Sports News, the improved package is believed to be worth £2m plus add-ons, after two earlier bids were rejected.

Derby face stiff competition for the 21-year-old, who has also been linked with Watford, Southampton, Sunderland, Bologna, Atalanta and Hamburger SV.

Max Johnston has become a key figure at Sturm Graz since joining from Motherwell in 2023, winning back-to-back Austrian titles and making over 60 senior appearances.

He recently scored in a 3-1 win over Ried and is preparing for the second leg of Graz’s Champions League play-off against Bodo/Glimt.

The full-back has also broken into the Scotland setup, earning his first senior caps this year.

