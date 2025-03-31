Wolves, West Ham and Crystal Palace join race for Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target

Wolves, West Ham and Crystal Palace are reportedly the latest clubs to show an interest in signing Lyon forward Georges Mikautadze.

CaughtOffside reports that Wolves, West Ham and Crystal Palace are keen on signing the Georgian forward in the summer transfer window.

Lyon and Georgia star Georges Mikautadze. Photo by Shutterstock.

Georges Mikautadze joined Lyon from Metz last summer and has impressed for the club, scoring 14 goals from just 17 starts so far this season.

The 24-year-old has mainly been used as a backup for Alexandre Lacazette and it is expected that he would be interested in a move to the Premier League.

Wolves sees Mikautadze as a potential replacement for Matheus Cunha, who has been strongly linked with a move away from the club.

Mikautadze has previously also been strongly linked with Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, before he joined Lyon from Metz last summer.