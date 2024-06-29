Exclusive: Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on Georgia star who is closing in on Monaco move

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering a move for Metz forward Georges Mikautadze, who has caught the eye with his impressive performances at EURO 2024.

The 23-year-old Georgian striker has netted three goals in three group stage matches, helping Georgia reach the knockout stages of their first-ever major international tournament.

Despite joining Metz from Ajax permanently in July after a successful loan spell, his future at the club is uncertain following their relegation to Ligue 2.

Ontheminute.com understand that Metz are aware of the interest from the Premier League and would be prepared to sell the forward for around £14.5 million.

But Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest face competition as French giants Monaco and Lyon have also shown an interest to bolster their attacking options by securing Georges Mikautadze’s signature this summer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday that Monaco had reached verbal agreement on personal terms with Mikautadze.

Romano also stated that Monaco is negotiating a fee with Metz with the aim of getting a deal done “before end of the Euros”.