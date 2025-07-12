Aston Villa in swap talks with Besiktas as Leverkusen, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle Utd and Leeds Utd eye Turkish star

Aston Villa and Besiktas are reportedly in negotiations over a potential swap deal involving Donyell Malen and Turkish wonderkid Semih Kilicsoy.

The 20-year-old forward has also attracted interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Leeds United, adding further intrigue to the situation.

Villa are open to including Malen in the deal, despite the Dutchman only arriving from Borussia Dortmund in January.

His impact at Villa Park has been underwhelming, which could prompt Unai Emery to move him on.

According to Turkish outlet Aksam, Kilicsoy is viewed as a major attacking prospect and could bolster Villa’s forward options ahead of the new season.

A move to the Super Lig may suit Malen’s career revival, while Villa aim to land one of Turkey’s most promising talents before rival Premier League clubs make their move.

He scored four goals in 36 appearances last season and remains under contract until 2028.