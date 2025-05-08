Leeds Utd enter talks to sign Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Leverkusen target

Leeds United have reportedly opened talks with Besiktas to sign 19-year-old striker Semih Kilicsoy.

The highly rated forward has drawn attention ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window following impressive performances in the Turkish Super Lig.

Semih Kilicsoy, who already has four senior caps for Turkey, is seen as a key target by Leeds as they prepare for their Premier League return.

Turkish newspaper YeniAsir reports that Leeds United officials are expected to travel to Istanbul to discuss a potential deal.

Leeds are not the only club interested. Premier League rivals Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, along with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, are also monitoring the situation.

Kilicsoy has scored 16 goals and made nine assists for Besiktas and captains Turkey’s U21s.