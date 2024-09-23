Aston Villa, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Leverkusen keeping tabs on Turkish forward

Aston Villa transfer guru Monchi
Aston Villa transfer guru Monchi. Photo by Shutterstock.

Besiktas forward Semih Kilicsoy is being linked with a number of top clubs across Europe after impressing for his club.

CaughtOffside reports that Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are all interested in Kilicsoy.

Fulham had a €15million bid for Semih Kilicsoy and Aston Villa had a £18million bid for the forward rejected in the 2024 summer transfer window.

But the two clubs remain interested, with Besiktas reportedly looking for around €25million to let Kilicsoy leave.

Nottingham Forest are the latest club to join the race for the Turkish international forward.

The 19-year-old is also being linked with the likes of Stuttgart, Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and Ajax.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR