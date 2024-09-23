Aston Villa, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Leverkusen keeping tabs on Turkish forward

Besiktas forward Semih Kilicsoy is being linked with a number of top clubs across Europe after impressing for his club.

CaughtOffside reports that Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are all interested in Kilicsoy.

Fulham had a €15million bid for Semih Kilicsoy and Aston Villa had a £18million bid for the forward rejected in the 2024 summer transfer window.

But the two clubs remain interested, with Besiktas reportedly looking for around €25million to let Kilicsoy leave.

Nottingham Forest are the latest club to join the race for the Turkish international forward.

The 19-year-old is also being linked with the likes of Stuttgart, Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and Ajax.