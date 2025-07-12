Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join Aston Villa and Brighton in race for Benin wonderkid

Nottingham Forest have joined Aston Villa and Brighton in the race to sign highly rated midfielder Rodolfo Aloko from Croatian side NK Kustosija.

The 18-year-old talent is attracting growing attention across Europe after his senior international debut for Benin last month.

Ontheminute.com understands that Forest are keeping an eye on the midfielder and have now added him to their summer watchlist.

Kustosija value Rodolfo Aloko at around £4.75 million and are open to a sale.

Earlier this week reports suggested that Aston Villa and Brighton were keeping close tabs on the exciting young midfielder.

With Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt also tracking him, the battle for Aloko’s signature could heat up quickly in the coming weeks.