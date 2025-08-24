Midtjylland close in on Bournemouth midfielder amid Ipswich and Sheffield United talk

FC Midtjylland are in advanced talks to sign Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing, dealing a blow to both Ipswich Town and Sheffield United.

According to Sky Sports News reporter Mark McAdam, the Danish club are closing on a £5m agreement to bring the 28-year-old back to his homeland.

Sheffield United had identified Billing as a key target to strengthen Ruben Selles’ midfield after a poor start to the season, while Ipswich have also been pushing for reinforcements following setbacks in their search for new signings.

Billing, who previously shone with Huddersfield and later impressed at Bournemouth, also had a spell on loan at Napoli last season.

Midtjylland now look to have won the race, with the player understood to be keen on a return to Denmark.