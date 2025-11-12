Championship chase hotting up for Brighton star

Bolton Wanderers loanee Amario Cozier-Duberry is attracting major Championship attention, with Sheffield United, West Brom, Preston North End and Bristol City all monitoring his situation.

The 20-year-old winger, on loan from Brighton, has been one of League One’s standout performers this season — bagging six goals and six assists in 15 appearances.

His electric display in Bolton’s 4-0 win over Port Vale last weekend, where he was involved in four goals, has further fuelled speculation about a potential January recall.

Brighton are said to be pleased with his development at Bolton and will ultimately decide his future.

Cozier-Duberry’s pace, flair, and creativity have been vital in Bolton’s promotion push, and BBC Sport reports that Championship sides are now queuing up to test the Seagulls’ resolve.

Losing him mid-season would be a massive blow for the Trotters.