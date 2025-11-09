Exclusive: Bournemouth join Aston Villa and Leeds United in race for Real Madrid forward

Bournemouth have entered the race to sign Real Madrid youngster Gonzalo Garcia, joining Aston Villa and Leeds United in monitoring the highly rated Spanish forward.

The 21-year-old has become one of the most watched young players in Europe following his standout performances at the Club World Cup, where he won the Golden Boot.

Aston Villa have already been linked with a €20 million bid, while Leeds see him as a long-term attacking investment.

Ontheminute.com understands that Bournemouth are now also keeping tabs, viewing Garcia as a potential addition who could bring flair and technical quality to Andoni Iraola’s side.

Garcia’s limited game time under Xabi Alonso has increased speculation over a possible move, though Real Madrid still value him as part of their long-term project.