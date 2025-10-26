Exclusive: Leeds United join Aston Villa in keeping tabs on Real Madrid starlet

Leeds United have joined the list of clubs monitoring Real Madrid youngster Gonzalo Garcia, who continues to attract growing Premier League interest following his breakout performances for Los Blancos.

Aston Villa remain the frontrunners with a reported €20 million bid planned for the 21-year-old, but Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds are now also exploring a potential move ahead of the January transfer window.

The Yorkshire side view Garcia as an ideal long-term investment, capable of adding creativity and depth in attack as they push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Gonzalo Garcia has struggled for regular minutes under Carlo Ancelotti but impressed in the Club World Cup, where he won the Golden Boot.

Leeds’ scouting team have been following his progress closely, signalling their intent to compete for top emerging European talent.