Aston Villa ready to make €20m bid for Real Madrid youngster

Aston Villa are preparing a €20 million offer for Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia, who has impressed scouts across Europe with his technical ability and goal-scoring instincts.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Unai Emery is keen to strengthen his attacking options in January and views the 21-year-old as a long-term project with significant upside.

Gonzalo Garcia, who was named Golden Boot winner at the Club World Cup, has struggled for minutes in La Liga, featuring just 105 minutes across seven matches this season.

Real Madrid value him highly, with a contract until 2030 and a €1 billion release clause, but could consider a temporary move to help his development.

Aston Villa’s bid signals their growing ambition and Emery’s trust in nurturing young European talent.