West Ham and Aston Villa eye transfer move for Man City star

West Ham United and Aston Villa are considering a January move for Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who is expected to leave the Etihad after falling down the pecking order.

According to Mark Brus via his Daily Briefing column, the Croatian international is not in talks to extend his contract with City, and the club are open to offers.

The 31-year-old has struggled for regular minutes under Pep Guardiola this season, and both Villa and West Ham view him as a potential upgrade to add experience and control in midfield.

AC Milan are also monitoring the situation and could lead the race, but Premier League interest remains strong.

Kovacic joined City from Chelsea in 2023 and has made over 40 appearances for the club.