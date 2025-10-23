Arne Slot takes swipe at Newcastle United over Alexander Isak

Sweden and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak
Sweden and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. Photo by Shutterstock.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot appeared to take a dig at Newcastle United when discussing Alexander Isak’s slow start to life at Anfield, labelling the Magpies a “smaller club” while questioning their handling of the striker before his record move.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Slot suggested Isak’s pre-season issues stemmed from his time on Tyneside, where the Swede refused to train as he pushed for a transfer.

“You cannot compare a player who maybe hasn’t trained or played in pre-season for a smaller club to then go to Liverpool,” Slot said.

Isak, who joined the Reds in a £125m British-record deal, has failed to score in seven consecutive games and suffered a groin injury in the midweek Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Slot added: “We were really careful with him… It’s a thin balance if you missed out on pre-season.”

