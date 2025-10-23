Arne Slot takes swipe at Newcastle United over Alexander Isak

Liverpool manager Arne Slot appeared to take a dig at Newcastle United when discussing Alexander Isak’s slow start to life at Anfield, labelling the Magpies a “smaller club” while questioning their handling of the striker before his record move.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Slot suggested Isak’s pre-season issues stemmed from his time on Tyneside, where the Swede refused to train as he pushed for a transfer.

“You cannot compare a player who maybe hasn’t trained or played in pre-season for a smaller club to then go to Liverpool,” Slot said.

Isak, who joined the Reds in a £125m British-record deal, has failed to score in seven consecutive games and suffered a groin injury in the midweek Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Slot added: “We were really careful with him… It’s a thin balance if you missed out on pre-season.”