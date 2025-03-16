Newcastle and Aston Villa lead race for Besiktas striker

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly leading the race to sign Besiktas striker Semih Kilicsoy this summer.

Caught Offside reports that the two Premier League clubs are leading the race for the highly-rated 19-year-old.

The youngster has impressed for Besiktas and the Turkish outfit are reportedly prepared to sell the striker for around €20 million this summer.

Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Everton and Leverkusen have also been strongly linked with the Turkish striker in recent months.

Fulham reportedly had a €15million bid for Semih Kilicsoy and Aston Villa had a £18million bid for the forward rejected in the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old striker is also being linked with the likes of Stuttgart, Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and Ajax.