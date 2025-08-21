Leeds and Nottingham Forest keen on Stuttgart star

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest have expressed interest in Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic as the transfer window nears its conclusion.

According to Sky Sport Germany, both Premier League clubs have made enquiries about the Bosnian international, who remains a player to watch before Deadline Day.

Stuttgart, however, are determined to keep hold of him in the 2025 summer transfer window, with his contract running until 2028.

Demirovic, 26, enjoyed a standout campaign last season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions, including his first Bundesliga hat-trick.

Despite his impact, the forward is reportedly unhappy with being rotated behind Nick Woltemade and Deniz Undav.

Stuttgart are expected to demand a significant fee, with reports suggesting they will start negotiations at around €40m for their in-form striker.