Aston Villa in talks to sign Leeds Utd, Newcastle Utd, Nottingham Forest and Leverkusen target

Aston Villa have reportedly opened talks to sign Besiktas striker Semih Kilicsoy in a deal that could be worth around €15 million.

The 20-year-old Turkey international is back on Villa’s radar after being previously linked last summer, but a move failed to materialise.

Kilicsoy’s future now appears uncertain at Besiktas following a mixed campaign, and the club may be open to selling him to raise funds.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, negotiations are underway between Villa and Besiktas. Kilicsoy has also attracted interest from Newcastle United, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Bayer Leverkusen in recent weeks.

The arrival of Tammy Abraham on loan from Roma has further fuelled speculation that Besiktas will part ways with Kilicsoy this summer.

He scored four goals in 36 appearances last season and remains under contract until 2028.