Juventus open to selling Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Man Utd target for just €15m

Juventus have dramatically lowered their asking price for striker Dusan Vlahovic to just €15 million (£12.9m), opening the door for a potential Premier League switch.

TEAMtalk reports that the Serie A giants are keen to offload the Serbian forward this summer to ease their wage bill and avoid losing him for free when his contract expires in 2026.

Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Manchester United are among those showing interest in the 24-year-old.

Vlahovic is reportedly holding out for a top Premier League move, but wage demands remain a hurdle.

According to TEAMtalk, Juventus are eager to move quickly and even floated the idea of including Vlahovic in a swap deal for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

A cut-price deal could now trigger more serious talks in the coming weeks.