Ipswich reject £35m bid from Brentford for Leeds and Nottingham Forest target

Ipswich Town have reportedly rejected a £35m bid from Brentford for youngster Omari Hutchinson.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Brentford had the bid rejected as it did not ‘meet payment terms need to activate (the) release clause’.

The release clause has now reportedly expired and Ipswich are hoping to keep Hutchinson as they aim for a quick return to the Premier League.

Hutchinson is reportedly keen on a move to Brentford, who sees him as a possible replacement for Bryan Mbeumo, according to Romano.

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest have also been strongly linked with a move to the England Under-21 winger.

Hutchinson, who impressed for England’s Under-21s at the European Championship, is attracting widespread attention following Ipswich’s relegation.

Despite of the Tractor Boys’ efforts to keep Hutchinson, it is expected that the youngster will find a new clubs in the 2025 summer transfer window.