Exclusive: Leeds make contact over move for Ipswich star

Leeds United have stepped up their pursuit of England Under-21 winger Omari Hutchinson from Ipswich Town.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds United have now made contact and expressed firm interest in securing a deal.

The newly-promoted Premier League side have been long linked with a move for the 21-year-old, and their interest has now moved beyond just monitoring.

Leeds have reportedly gathered all relevant information regarding a potential transfer and are evaluating the next steps.

Hutchinson, who impressed for England’s Under-21s at the European Championship, is attracting widespread attention following Ipswich’s relegation.

Despite competition from Nottingham Forest, Leeds appear to be making the first serious move.

Daniel Farke is eager to add pace and creativity to his attacking options, and Hutchinson’s Premier League experience and youth development at Arsenal and Chelsea make him an ideal target.