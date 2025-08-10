Ipswich stun Birmingham and Middlesbrough to land Ajax striker

Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of striker Chuba Akpom on a season-long loan from Ajax, with an obligation to buy if promoted to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old’s move follows a chaotic transfer battle. Birmingham City initially agreed a loan deal, fending off interest from Middlesbrough, Akpom’s former club.

However, Ipswich hijacked the move after the forward passed a medical, despite Birmingham later switching to a permanent £6m bid accepted by Ajax.

Akpom made it clear his preference was Portman Road, sealing his switch just days after Ipswich faced Birmingham in their Championship opener.

The former Arsenal academy product brings experience from Middlesbrough, Brighton, Hull, Nottingham Forest and Lille, where he featured in last season’s Champions League.