Nottingham Forest weigh up fresh bid for Ipswich star amid Leeds and Brentford interest

Nottingham Forest are considering whether to make another move for Ipswich Town forward Omari Hutchinson or turn their attention to other transfer targets.

According to Sky Sports News, Forest saw a £35 million bid rejected earlier this summer.

That offer matched his relegation clause, which has since expired, meaning Ipswich now value the 20-year-old closer to £40 million.

Brentford also showed interest in Hutchinson earlier in the window, while newly promoted Leeds United are monitoring the situation.

Ipswich are determined to keep hold of the Jamaica international, who impressed during their promotion campaign.

Hutchinson missed Friday’s Championship opener at Birmingham City through illness, but it is understood he remains keen on a Premier League return before the transfer deadline.