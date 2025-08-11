Nottingham Forest set to sign Leeds, Newcastle, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford target

Nottingham Forest are reportedly closing in on the signing of James McAtee from Manchester City.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that talks between Forest and City are ‘at the final stages’, with the two clubs set to agree on a fee above £20 million.

McAtee is keen on a move to Nottingham Forest, despite interest from several other clubs in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Romano expects that the deal will be announced ‘soon’.

Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs who have tried to sign McAtee, after they secured promotion to the Premier League.

Newcastle United, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford have all been strongly linked with the Manchester City youngster in recent months.

Reports last month suggested that Bundesliga giants Leverkusen were lining up a move for midfielder James McAtee.

Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and Atalanta also reportedly admire the highly-rated youngster and have considered moves this summer.