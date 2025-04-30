Leeds Utd leading race for Ipswich star

Leeds United are reportedly now favourites to sign Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson this summer.

Following Ipswich’s drop to the Championship, the 21-year-old star looks likely to move on in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Leeds United, fresh from their return to the Premier League, are targeting young talent to strengthen their squad. Hutchinson, once a standout at Arsenal and Chelsea academies, fits the bill perfectly.

Despite a tough season, Hutchinson has shown glimpses of his quality. Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is keen to add pace and creativity to his attack, and Hutchinson could be a smart long-term investment.

With major clubs circling Ipswich’s top talent, Caught Offside reports that Leeds United are acting fast. Hutchinson’s Premier League ambition makes Elland Road an ideal next step.