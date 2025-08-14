Nottingham Forest closing in on £37.5m deal for Ipswich star

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign Omari Hutchinson from Ipswich Town in a deal worth £37.5million.

The fee would surpass the club’s transfer record set last month with the £35m capture of Dan Ndoye.

According to The Athletic, Forest’s initial £35m bid was rejected, but discussions have progressed and personal terms are not expected to be an issue. While both parties still have alternative options, an agreement is now within reach.

Hutchinson, 21, impressed for Ipswich despite their relegation last season, making 32 appearances in the Premier League.

The winger, capped by both England Under-21s and Jamaica, joined Ipswich permanently last summer after a successful loan spell.

Brentford showed interest in Hutchinson earlier in the window, while newly promoted Leeds United are also monitoring the situation.

Forest are also in talks for Rennes forward Arnaud Kalimuendo as they prepare for their first European campaign in 30 years.

Forest have also agreed a deal with Manchester City to sign midfielder James McAtee in a £30 million deal.