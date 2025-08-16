Leeds United eye €34m Bosnian striker

Leeds United are considering a move for Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic as Daniel Farke looks to further strengthen his forward options this summer.

According to German outlet Kicker, the Whites have identified the Bosnia and Herzegovina international as a potential target after his impressive debut season in the Bundesliga.

Demirovic scored 17 goals in all competitions last term, with 15 coming in league action following his £18.1million switch from Augsburg.

Stuttgart are expected to demand around £34m to part ways with the 27-year-old, who quickly became a key figure at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Leeds recently added Dominic Calvert-Lewin to their attacking ranks, joining Joel Piroe, Lukas Nmecha and youngster Harry Gray. But Farke has hinted at another addition before the transfer window closes.