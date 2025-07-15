Leeds United reach agreement to sign Newcastle star

Leeds United have reached an agreement in principle to sign Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United in a deal that could be worth up to £12 million.

The 27-year-old midfielder is set to join the newly-promoted side after personal terms were agreed.

Leeds had been tracking alternatives but prioritized Longstaff due to his Premier League experience and versatility in midfield roles.

According to The Athletic, the agreement includes a £10 million base fee, with an additional £2 million in performance-related add-ons.

Longstaff, who has one year left on his Newcastle deal, had contract talks earlier this year but has seen limited playing time since.

Newcastle extended his contract to 2026, but the player preferred the club receive a fee rather than leave on a free next summer.