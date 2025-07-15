RB Leipzig, Man Utd, Newcastle Utd, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea target set to arrive in England ahead of Arsenal move

Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera is reportedly set to arrive in England today ahead of his move to Arsenal.

Mosquera will arrive in England for his medical ahead of signing a five-year contract with the Gunners.

Arsenal are confident that they can complete the deal so that Mosquera can join the squad when they fly to Asia on Saturday for their pre-season tour.

Arsenal and Valencia have agreed on a fee worth an initial £13 million plus add-ons for the young defender.

Reports at the end of last month claimed that Arsenal had agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old centre-back.

Chelsea were reported to be keeping an eye on Cristhian Mosquera ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Back in February Ontheminute.com reported on the interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United, who have both had scouts watching the youngster.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest were are also keeping an eye on the defender ahead of a potential move in the summer.