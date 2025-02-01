Exclusive: Man Utd and Newcastle have scouts watching Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target

Manchester United and Newcastle United have joined the race for Valencia’s young centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.

Ontheminute.com understands that both clubs have scouted the young centre-back, who has impressed for Valencia this season, multiple times this season.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are also keeping an eye on the defender ahead of a potential move in the summer, with Valencia looking for around £25-30million for the 20-year-old.

Cristhian Mosquera has just over a year left on his contract at Valencia.

Mosquera’s agent, Sergio Barila, has previously stated that the youngster would not be leaving Valencia in the 2025 January transfer window.

Barila told Tuttomercatoweb: “He doesn’t want to leave during this window. He’s only thinking about helping his team reach its goals. A few sides would like to sign him in January, he’s focused on his own one.

“We’ll analyze the situation and mull over his future later on. He has a year on his deal. Now it’s not the time to speak about other clubs out of respect for Valencia.”

Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus and Inter Milan have also been scouting Mosquera several times this season.