Arsenal agree personal terms with RB Leipzig, Man Utd, Newcastle Utd, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea target

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with 20-year-old Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the Gunners have ‘reached full agreement on personal terms’ with the highly-rated centre-back.

Arsenal had an opening bid of €14 million rejected by Valencia, but are set to come back with an improved offer of around €20 million.

Arsenal are confident that they can reach an agreement with the Spanish side as talks with the club are underway, claims Romano.

The young right-sided central defender has just a year left on his contract at Valencia and has been strongly linked with a move away from the club.

Chelsea were reported to be keeping an eye on Cristhian Mosquera ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Back in February Ontheminute.com reported on the interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United, who have both had scouts watching the youngster.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are also keeping an eye on the defender ahead of a potential move in the summer, with Valencia looking for around £25-30million for the 20-year-old.