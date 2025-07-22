Exclusive: Sunderland join Sheffield Utd and Middlesbrough in tracking Norwegian defender

Sunderland are the latest club to show an interest in highly-rated Norwegian centre-back Henrik Falchener.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Black Cats have joined Championship clubs Sheffield United and Middlesbrough in keeping an eye on Falchener.

The 22-year-old has impressed for Viking FK, since joining the club in January 2025 from local rivals Egersund.

Henrik Falchener signed a contract with Viking FK until 2028 , when he joined the club earlier this season.

Falchener has impressed with his aerial dominance this season and his height (1.94 m) gives his club a major advantage on set pieces.

Viking coach Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim faces a challenge retaining their promising centre‑back amid growing interest.

The Eliteserien club will be looking to hold onto Falchener at least until the end of the season, but expect that there could be a lot of interest in the centre-back this summer.

Sunderland have also been reported to be monitoring Falchener’s team-mate at Viking, winger Edvin Austbo, in recent months.