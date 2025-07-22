Middlesbrough closing in on £3m Hull City star amid Wrexham interest

Middlesbrough are closing in on a £3million deal to sign Hull City defender Alfie Jones, despite interest from Wrexham.

The 27-year-old centre-back is expected to leave the MKM Stadium this summer as Hull prepare for a new era under Sergej Jakirovic.

Jones has made over 190 appearances for the Tigers since arriving from Southampton in 2020.

His experience and versatility – with the ability to play both in defence and midfield – make him a valuable target for Boro boss Rob Edwards, who is keen to bolster his backline.

According to HullLive, Jones is edging closer to a move to the Riverside Stadium.

Wrexham have also been linked, but may now need to explore alternative defensive options as Middlesbrough move ahead in the race.