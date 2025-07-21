Sunderland remain in talks with Leicester over Arsenal, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Wolves target

Sunderland remain locked in negotiations with Leicester City over a move for talented midfielder Bilal El Khannouss.

The Black Cats are hoping to strike a deal below the Moroccan’s release clause by offering a sell-on percentage to reduce the up-front cost.

Talks are ongoing as Sunderland look to add more top-tier talent to boost their Premier League survival hopes.

El Khannouss, widely seen as ready for top-flight football, is also attracting interest from Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Wolves, Fulham and AS Monaco.

According to L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, Sunderland are currently leading the race.

Reports have previously suggested that Leicester are looking for around £22 million for the 20-year-old in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Reports in May suggested that Arsenal were lining up a move to sign El Khannouss from Leicester.

Leicester, facing financial uncertainty and a potential points deduction, may be forced to sell quickly to stabilise their summer plans under new manager Marti Cifuentes.