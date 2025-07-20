PSV Eindhoven in advanced talks to sign Spurs, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Man Utd target

PSV Eindhoven are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign talented Stoke City midfielder Sol Sidibe.

Sky Sports News reports that the 18-year-old is close to agreeing a move to the Dutch giants, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

Sidibe, who has two years left on his contract at the bet365 Stadium, made his senior debut for Stoke at just 16.

A back injury sidelined him for much of last season, but he returned to action with England’s U18s in May.

Tottenham were last month reported to have entered the chase for Stoke City’s 18‑year‑old midfielder.

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Manchester United have previously been reported to be tracking the French‑born prospect.

Recently there has been reports that Aston Villa are also ready to make a move for the youngster.

Stoke rejected two bids for Sol Sidibe last summer, but a deal now looks increasingly likely as talks progress.

Sidibe is considered one of England’s brightest young midfield talents. The club now face a battle to retain him in the 2025 summer transfer window.